Britain to Send Aid, Rescue Teams to Lebanon

Britain is promising a 5-million-pound ($6.6 million) humanitarian support package for Lebanon following Tuesday's devastating explosion in Beirut.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday that search and rescue teams and expert medical support are ready to be sent. He added that a Royal Navy ship already in the area can also be deployed to help assess the damage to Beirut's port.

Raab said he spoke Wednesday to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who he said promised a "full, thorough and rigorous" investigation into the blast, and accountability for those responsible.