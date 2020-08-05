Pompeo Offers Help in Phone Talks with Diab
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday offered U.S. assistance after the massive Beirut explosion in a call with Prime Minister Hassan Diab.
Pompeo voiced "our steadfast commitment to assist the Lebanese people as they cope with the aftermath of this terrifying event," a State Department statement said.
He "further stressed our solidarity with and support for the Lebanese people as they strive for the dignity, prosperity and security they deserve."
The statement spoke of a "horrible explosion" and did not describe the cause, despite President Donald Trump's insistence Tuesday that it was an attack.
"It was a bomb of some kind, yes," Trump told reporters, saying he spoke to U.S. generals about the blast.
Lebanese officials have not described the explosions which killed more than 100 people as an attack, with Diab pinning the blame on the storage of a massive amount of explosives in a portside warehouse.
Pompeo did not describe how the United States would help Lebanon, which was already in a deep economic crisis and seeking more than $20 billion in external funding.
The United States has been hesitant about supporting an aid package from the International Monetary Fund, insisting on reforms and the exclusion of Iran-backed Hizbullah.
