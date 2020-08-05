Ex-PMs Call for International or Arab Investigation Committee

Former prime ministers Saad Hariri, Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam on Wednesday called for tasking an international or Arab investigation committee with probing Tuesday's catastrophic explosion in Beirut.

"The former prime ministers extend their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, hoping that God Almighty will have mercy on their souls, heal the wounded and help all those afflicted by the terrible and unprecedented explosion that hit Beirut," they said in a statement after a Center House meeting.

"The steadfast city of Beirut that has been suffering for more than four decades from endless chains of destruction and abuse is hit by a catastrophe, which could have been avoided if it was not for the absence of leadership, insight, and will," they added.

"This had led earlier to a major breakdown in the confidence of the Lebanese people in the government and the presidential tenure, as well as in the trust of Arab and international communities," the ex-PM went on to say.

They added that they find it necessary to ask the United Nations or the Arab League to form an international or Arab investigation committee composed of judges and investigators "who are professional and impartial to start their duties in uncovering the circumstances and causes of the catastrophe that occurred in Lebanon."

"At the same time, the former Prime Ministers call on all the agencies at the port to work together to preserve the scene of the crime and to ensure that it is not tampered with," they said.