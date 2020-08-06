Britain's Royal Navy Will Help Beirut Prepare to Rebuild its Port

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has authorised the deployment of HMS Enterprise in support of the Lebanese government at this tragic time, the British embassy announced in a statement on Thursday.

The Armed Forces will continue to work with the Lebanese government to help the people of Beirut recover. A small team of experts will deploy to the British Embassy in Beirut to help coordinate the UK response ahead of HMS Enterprise's deployment and a further package of support.

Defence Secretary said:

"At the request of the Lebanese government I have today authorised the sending of HMS Enterprise to help survey the Port of Beirut, assessing the damage and supporting the Lebanese government and people rebuild this vital piece of national infrastructure."