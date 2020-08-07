Abul Gheit Could Visit Beirut this Week

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul Gheit reportedly will visit Beirut on Saturday following a cataclysmic blast that ravaged central Beirut, MTV TV station said on Friday.

Tuesday's blast at Beirut port that killed more than 150 people, wounded at least 5,000 and destroyed entire districts of the capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the first world leader to visit Beirut on Thursday for a snap visit of support following the explosion.