Timeline

07 August 2020, 18:11 Nasrallah: I'm one of those who believe that the approach towards this incident would decide whether or not there is hope in building a state in Lebanon.

07 August 2020, 18:09 Nasrallah: It is unacceptable to politicize or sectarianize this incident which affected all people.

07 August 2020, 18:08 Nasrallah: The same as the incident is extraordinary, the Lebanese state's approach will be fateful.

07 August 2020, 18:07 Nasrallah: All security agencies can take part in a joint investigation.

07 August 2020, 18:07 Nasrallah: If all Lebanese trust the Lebanese military institution, it should be tasked with the probe.

07 August 2020, 18:05 Nasrallah: There should be a firm and strong probe and anyone involved must be held accountability, regardless of their positions.

07 August 2020, 18:02 Nasrallah: The most important point is investigation and accountability.

07 August 2020, 18:01 Nasrallah: I don't want to engage in any debates with anyone. This is a moment for solidarity and cooperation.

07 August 2020, 18:00 Nasrallah: We might have knowledge of what exists at Haifa's port, but not at Beirut's port, because this is not our responsibility.

07 August 2020, 18:00 Nasrallah: We have witnessed political exploitation of the incident.

07 August 2020, 17:59 Nasrallah: The technical probe does not need a long time and hopefully the result will be known soon.

07 August 2020, 17:59 Nasrallah: Hizbullah does not run or control Beirut's port and it does not interfere in it.

07 August 2020, 17:57 Nasrallah: Most of those who endorsed such claims have backpedalled on them, except for some Lebanese and Arab media outlets.

07 August 2020, 17:55 Nasrallah categorically and strongly denied the presence of any Hizbullah arms, missiles or ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port, saying the probe can prove that.

07 August 2020, 17:52 Nasrallah: We have been affected and members and supporters of Hizbullah were martyred.

07 August 2020, 17:52 Nasrallah: Those who insisted that there was a Hizbullah arms depot sought to tell the Lebanese people that Hizbullah is to blame and this is a false accusation.

07 August 2020, 17:51 Nasrallah: The official authorities said there were no arms or missiles, but rather ammonium nitrate.

07 August 2020, 17:49 Nasrallah: Unfortunately in Lebanon, from the very first moments after the incident, some media outlets and political forces claimed that was exploded at Beirut's port was a Hizbullah arms depot.

07 August 2020, 17:47 Nasrallah: The parties in any country would suspend their disputes whenever a catastrophe happens.

07 August 2020, 17:45 Nasrallah: We look positively to every visit to this country during this period.

07 August 2020, 17:44 Nasrallah: We thank all the countries that sent aid.

07 August 2020, 17:43 Nasrallah: The entire country was besieged by the Americans and not only a single party.

07 August 2020, 17:43 Nasrallah lauded the popular solidarity in the wake of the Beirut port blast.

07 August 2020, 17:42 Nasrallah: The destruction of Beirut's port will aggravate Lebanon's crisis at all levels.

07 August 2020, 17:37 Nasrallah: This incident requires an extraordinary approach.

07 August 2020, 17:35 Nasrallah: The blast was cross-confessional and there are martyrs from all sects.

07 August 2020, 17:34 Nasrallah: I offer condolences to all the families of the martyrs.

07 August 2020, 17:34 Nasrallah: We are before an incident that has major humanitarian, health and economic consequences.