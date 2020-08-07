LiveHizbullah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Televised Speech
07 August 2020, 18:11
Nasrallah: I'm one of those who believe that the approach towards this incident would decide whether or not there is hope in building a state in Lebanon.
07 August 2020, 18:09
Nasrallah: It is unacceptable to politicize or sectarianize this incident which affected all people.
07 August 2020, 18:08
Nasrallah: The same as the incident is extraordinary, the Lebanese state's approach will be fateful.
07 August 2020, 18:07
Nasrallah: All security agencies can take part in a joint investigation.
07 August 2020, 18:07
Nasrallah: If all Lebanese trust the Lebanese military institution, it should be tasked with the probe.
07 August 2020, 18:05
Nasrallah: There should be a firm and strong probe and anyone involved must be held accountability, regardless of their positions.
07 August 2020, 18:02
Nasrallah: The most important point is investigation and accountability.
07 August 2020, 18:01
Nasrallah: I don't want to engage in any debates with anyone. This is a moment for solidarity and cooperation.
07 August 2020, 18:00
Nasrallah: We might have knowledge of what exists at Haifa's port, but not at Beirut's port, because this is not our responsibility.
07 August 2020, 18:00
Nasrallah: We have witnessed political exploitation of the incident.
07 August 2020, 17:59
Nasrallah: The technical probe does not need a long time and hopefully the result will be known soon.
07 August 2020, 17:59
Nasrallah: Hizbullah does not run or control Beirut's port and it does not interfere in it.
07 August 2020, 17:57
Nasrallah: Most of those who endorsed such claims have backpedalled on them, except for some Lebanese and Arab media outlets.
07 August 2020, 17:55
Nasrallah categorically and strongly denied the presence of any Hizbullah arms, missiles or ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port, saying the probe can prove that.
07 August 2020, 17:52
Nasrallah: We have been affected and members and supporters of Hizbullah were martyred.
07 August 2020, 17:52
Nasrallah: Those who insisted that there was a Hizbullah arms depot sought to tell the Lebanese people that Hizbullah is to blame and this is a false accusation.
07 August 2020, 17:51
Nasrallah: The official authorities said there were no arms or missiles, but rather ammonium nitrate.
07 August 2020, 17:49
Nasrallah: Unfortunately in Lebanon, from the very first moments after the incident, some media outlets and political forces claimed that was exploded at Beirut's port was a Hizbullah arms depot.
07 August 2020, 17:47
Nasrallah: The parties in any country would suspend their disputes whenever a catastrophe happens.
07 August 2020, 17:45
Nasrallah: We look positively to every visit to this country during this period.
07 August 2020, 17:44
Nasrallah: We thank all the countries that sent aid.
07 August 2020, 17:43
Nasrallah: The entire country was besieged by the Americans and not only a single party.
07 August 2020, 17:43
Nasrallah lauded the popular solidarity in the wake of the Beirut port blast.
07 August 2020, 17:42
Nasrallah: The destruction of Beirut's port will aggravate Lebanon's crisis at all levels.
07 August 2020, 17:37
Nasrallah: This incident requires an extraordinary approach.
07 August 2020, 17:35
Nasrallah: The blast was cross-confessional and there are martyrs from all sects.
07 August 2020, 17:34
Nasrallah: I offer condolences to all the families of the martyrs.
07 August 2020, 17:34
Nasrallah: We are before an incident that has major humanitarian, health and economic consequences.
07 August 2020, 17:31
Nasrallah: Today I will talk about a single topic, which is the major catastrophe and humanitarian tragedy.
