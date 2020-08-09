Berri: Parliament to Hold Open-Ended Sessions to Grill Govt. over Great Crime

Parliament will hold open-ended sessions as of Thursday to grill the government over “the great crime that affected the capital and the people,” Speaker Nabih Berri said on Sunday, referring to the catastrophic Beirut port blast.

Berri said the sessions will be held at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut instead of parliament’s building in downtown Beirut -- an area hit by massive devastation from the explosion and angry demonstrations.

Berri’s announcement comes amid seven resignations from parliament by the MPs Sami Gemayel, Nadim Gemayel, Elias Hankash, Marwan Hamadeh, Paula Yacoubian, Neemat Frem and Michel Mouawad.