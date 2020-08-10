Investigating Committee into Beirut Blast Concludes Probe

At the end of a five-day government-led investigation deadline in the Beirut port blast, the investigative committee tasked with the probe reportedly submitted its findings to the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

Authorities will look at the report during a meeting at Baabda Palace, it said.

The report determined the administrative responsibilities for the devastating port bombing starting from the entry of the ship that was carrying ammonium nitrate until the moment it exploded, said the daily.

The provisional death toll from the massive blast stood at 158 Sunday, wounded some 6,000 and left an estimated 300,000 homeless.