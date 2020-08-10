Iran: Beirut Bombing Should Not Be Politicized

Iran on Monday said the massive explosion in Beirut last week “must not be exploited for political purposes,” adding that the United States “should lift sanctions against Lebanon.”

“The explosion should not be used as an excuse for political goals ... the cause of the explosion should be carefully investigated,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a televised press conference.

He added: “If America was honest about its assistance to Lebanon, they should lift the sanctions.”

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut’s shattered streets two days after the chemical explosion in the port dock area, as tearful crowds demanded an end to decades of corruption and Lebanon's discredited government.

An international donor teleconference hosted by Macron on Sunday raised a total of 252.7 million euro ($298 million) in emergency aid, organizers said.