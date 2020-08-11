Report: President, PM Warned in July about Ammonium Nitrate in Beirut Port
According to “official” documents, Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president of Lebanon last month that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in Beirut port poses a security risk that could destroy the capital if these materials explode, reports said on Tuesday.
According to a report by the General Directorate of State Security about events leading up to the explosion, it included a reference to a private letter sent to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on July 20.
A senior security official said the letter summarizes the findings of a judicial investigation that began in January concluding that the chemicals must be secured immediately.
The source reportedly told the media of the risks and dangers if these materials were stolen, “they could be used in a terrorist attack,” he was quoted on condition of anonymity.
Referring to the letter sent to the prime minister and president by the State Security, which oversees the port security, the source said: “At the end of investigation, Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat prepared a final report which was sent to the authorities.”
He had reportedly warned Lebanese leaders that this "could destroy Beirut if it exploded."
Dear Annahar readers, for much less than that, heads of state & of governments have been arrested, tried and condemned. Aoun & Diab MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. No one is above the law.
they all knew about these years ago, this is just a state sponsored coverup to soften the accountability of the president and his banana republic
I have the utmost respect and deepest appreciation for General Aoun who is now President and Shia Imam for being Warned in July about Ammonium Nitrate in Beirut Port and acting on it with high degree of urgency.
So you really thing that the rest of this government and the previous ones did not know about it? They were selling it (or using it) and stealing the money until it all below up. Every minister, and prime minister since 2013 should hang along with the imbecile aoun that calls himself president.
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president last month that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources.
The misery in Lebanon affects the middleclass population of all religions, it is time for the population to realise that, I wonder why you keep choosing them? Some time they choose new names but they are all controlled by the same warlords.
I can’t believe that the population is that naive!
Kazan, very wise words. I wish there were more wise people on this forum. Those who think that only one party is responsible are kidding themselves. Someone put it there, and the rest of the warlords took money to shut up and turn the blind eye. It is always the poor people who pay the price, no matter what religion they are.
Unfortunately, there is no cure for idiocy, and the people that post on this forum are supposed to be the educated ones.