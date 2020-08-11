Report: President, PM Warned in July about Ammonium Nitrate in Beirut Port

According to “official” documents, Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president of Lebanon last month that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in Beirut port poses a security risk that could destroy the capital if these materials explode, reports said on Tuesday.

According to a report by the General Directorate of State Security about events leading up to the explosion, it included a reference to a private letter sent to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on July 20.

A senior security official said the letter summarizes the findings of a judicial investigation that began in January concluding that the chemicals must be secured immediately.

The source reportedly told the media of the risks and dangers if these materials were stolen, “they could be used in a terrorist attack,” he was quoted on condition of anonymity.

Referring to the letter sent to the prime minister and president by the State Security, which oversees the port security, the source said: “At the end of investigation, Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat prepared a final report which was sent to the authorities.”

He had reportedly warned Lebanese leaders that this "could destroy Beirut if it exploded."