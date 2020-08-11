Shoukri Meets Aoun: Egypt Stands by Lebanon during Crisis

Egyptian Ambassador Sameh Shoukri announced in remarks after meeting President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace on Tuesday that Egypt is ready to support Lebanon.

“We are ready to stand by brethren Lebanese people, and we are confident of the Lebanese' ability to overcome this crisis and face the challenges after the Beirut port explosion.”

“A lot of accumulations have caused a lot of suffering. It is necessary to work on the special priorities of the Lebanese people and on reconstruction,” he added.

Shoukri noted that efforts have been intensified at various levels to provide aid to the Lebanese.

“An air bridge for Lebanon relief and humanitarian aid, as well as a sea bridge for reconstruction has been set up. Egypt stands by the Lebanese people,” he concluded.