Netanyahu Calls for Removing Hizbullah Arms from 'Inhabited Areas'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called for removing any Hizbullah “explosives and missiles” from Lebanon’s “inhabited areas.”
“I held phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and congratulated him on his leading role in the Lebanese arena,” Netanyahu tweeted on his Arabic-language account.
“I expressed Israel’s readiness to offer Lebanon humanitarian assistance and stressed that they must be all sent directly to Lebanese citizens,” he added.
“I said that in order to avoid tragedies similar to the Beirut port blast, explosives and missiles stored by Hizbullah must be removed from all inhabited areas in Lebanon,” Israel’s PM went on to say.
He added: “I clarified that should Hizbullah think that it can resolve the Lebanese crisis through creating a crisis with Israel, that will be a big mistake.”
الشويفات مذعورة من مواقع وأنفاق «مصورة» لـ«حزب الله».. ورئيس البلدية: إذا صحت كارثة!
Nassrallah the iranian terrorist stated on countless occasions he has over 200,000 rockets ready to destroy the state of Israel. Can he tell us where these weapons are stored? Are they anywhere but inside homes, civilian areas, the port and airport?
Unfortunately, Netanyahu is right.
Netanyahu is right and you have to be blind to see it. Hizballah must be disarmed or at least move their weapons from the houses of these poor/stupid people.
Who cares what Natanyahu has to say, it appears his political career is about to end by January... he’s going to follow the path of our crooked politicians. Ya3ne barra!
