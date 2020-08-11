Netanyahu Calls for Removing Hizbullah Arms from 'Inhabited Areas'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called for removing any Hizbullah “explosives and missiles” from Lebanon’s “inhabited areas.”

“I held phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and congratulated him on his leading role in the Lebanese arena,” Netanyahu tweeted on his Arabic-language account.

“I expressed Israel’s readiness to offer Lebanon humanitarian assistance and stressed that they must be all sent directly to Lebanese citizens,” he added.

“I said that in order to avoid tragedies similar to the Beirut port blast, explosives and missiles stored by Hizbullah must be removed from all inhabited areas in Lebanon,” Israel’s PM went on to say.

He added: “I clarified that should Hizbullah think that it can resolve the Lebanese crisis through creating a crisis with Israel, that will be a big mistake.”