Jumblat Urges 'Emergency Govt.', Says Doesn't Have PM Nominee
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday called for forming an “emergency government” and noted that he does not have a favorite candidate for the PM post at the moment.
“Things require the formation of a government, call it what you want, that would first address the economic situation and Beirut’s reconstruction, and before anything else, reform,” Jumblat said after meeting Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh.
Asked about outgoing PM Hassan Diab, Jumblat answered: “He burned Beirut and he’s the one who toppled himself.”
Noting that he does not have conditions for the formation of the next government, the PSP leader said he does not have a candidate for the PM post.
“I spoke extensively with Speaker Berri and, as usual, I will coordinate with him in every step. Today full coordination is needed but the current time is not for nominations,” Jumblat added.
“I spoke yesterday with French President Emmanuel Macron and I had the same answer: an emergency government is necessary to pull the country out of crises,” the PSP leader said.
