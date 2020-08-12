Blast Damage Cost Tops $15 Billion, Aoun Tells Spain King
The massive blast at Beirut port on August 4 caused more than $15 billion in damages, President Michel Aoun said Wednesday.
"Preliminary estimates of the losses suffered following the port explosion top 15 million dollars," he was quoted as telling Spain's King Felipe in a phone call, in a message on the presidency's Twitter account.
0012 August 2020, 20:17
In the Spain King Lebanon can trust !!! in France President, not...Macron is the voice KSA for Lebanon...convert or die...never trust in a president that is so sweet with the dogs that are burning catholic templs in France and promoted the expantion of Meca in West...