Lithuania Designates Hizbullah as a Terrorist Organization

Lithuania on Thursday designated Hizbullah as a terrorist organization and issued a 10-year ban on all individuals related to the Iran-backed group from entering the Baltic nation's territory.

"After receiving valuable information from our foreign partners, we can assume that Hizbullah is functioning on the principles of terrorist organization," Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said.

Linkevicius added, without elaborating, that some persons with the Iran-backed organization also pose threat to Lithuania's national security.

The U.S. and Israel, along with Britain, Germany, the Arab League and Gulf Arab states have also designated Hizbullah as a terrorist organization. The European Union has only designated the group's military wing as terrorist, in the aftermath of an attack on a tourist bus in Bulgaria in 2012.