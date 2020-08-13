Geagea to Berri: Any Call for Majoritarian Democracy Blows Up Lebanese Formula
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday hit back at Speaker Nabih Berri over remarks the latter voiced during an emergency parliament session.
"Any call for majoritarian rule, even a veiled one, would blow up the Lebanese formula and the National Pact. We have enough problems and crises and we should not add to them a problem that is nonexistent at the moment,” Geagea tweeted.
Commenting on Berri’s remarks about “a conspiracy for resignations from parliament,” Geagea said: “That wasn’t a conspiracy but rather practicing of a a natural democratic right.”
“Only early parliamentary elections can save us from the current situation,” Geagea went on to say.
Berri had earlier in the day called for “an electoral law without regional or sectarian barriers.”
Before getting the 1 person 1 vote, religious meddling with politics must be banned and severely repressed. Understand, Rahi, Qabalan or Daryan would no longer be entitled to intervene in day to day topics. It would be for the best. Understand that jamaa iislamiya or Hizbala should be outlawed.
Then we could all live like normal people.
In western "democracies" members of the clergy are allowed to run in Governments. The pastor and religious extremist Pat Robertson ran for President in the US in 1988. I agree that Lebanon should be a secular state, one person one vote. But, even if you ban "religious parties" you will have religious people forming a party under a secular name.
Institute separation of Church/Mosque and State in the heart of our constitution, else we're doomed Christians and Moslems.
Majority rule is the only formula for a stable government. However, it only makes sense if the government controls the military; otherwise Lebanon will continue to have a government controlled by a "strong man" so who gets elected is much less relevant.
As long as they think in terms of religion, this country is doomed.Any Lebanese Druze, Jew, Christian or Moslem with the right qualifications should have the right to have any position in the country. And as long as this is not the case, Lebanon will remain retarded.
Kkk Berri what!!!?? It's impossible to change electoral law with 2 million of Meca refugies in Lebanon!! It's pure terrorism
Dudes.. the French's biggest mistake in Lebanon was.. constructing the Parliament building around Nabih Berri... And they were warned he'd never leave!..
Thanks naharnet for such worthless news. What is this he said she said bickering you keep giving us?! Is it really newsworthy or is this part of your never-ending novel?