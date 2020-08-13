Geagea to Berri: Any Call for Majoritarian Democracy Blows Up Lebanese Formula

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday hit back at Speaker Nabih Berri over remarks the latter voiced during an emergency parliament session.

"Any call for majoritarian rule, even a veiled one, would blow up the Lebanese formula and the National Pact. We have enough problems and crises and we should not add to them a problem that is nonexistent at the moment,” Geagea tweeted.

Commenting on Berri’s remarks about “a conspiracy for resignations from parliament,” Geagea said: “That wasn’t a conspiracy but rather practicing of a a natural democratic right.”

“Only early parliamentary elections can save us from the current situation,” Geagea went on to say.

Berri had earlier in the day called for “an electoral law without regional or sectarian barriers.”