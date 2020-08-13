Report: World Wants Independents and Political Parties in New Govt.

The international community is pushing for a cabinet comprised of independents who could win the support of protesters, as well as representatives of top political parties to deter them from obstructing the government's work, a Western diplomatic source told AFP on Thursday.

But feedback so far from Lebanon's top political players "has not been encouraging" with many of them dismissing pressure from the street "as not very strong," the source said.

Officials do not appear to be making rapid progress toward naming a new cabinet, a process which could take months.

The president's office is yet to schedule binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday called on authorities "to speed up the process of forming a cabinet" that can spearhead reforms.