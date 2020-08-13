Judge Fadi Sawan Named Judicial Investigator in Port Blast Case

The Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Thursday agreed to the appointment of Judge Fadi Sawan as a judicial investigator in the port blast probe that will be handled by the Judicial Council.

The Supreme Council agreed to caretaker Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm’s suggestion to appoint Sawan following strenuous negotiations and controversy.

According to the National News Agency, Sawan is expected to become in charge of the file on Friday.

“He will begin interrogating the 19 detainees and will issue the necessary arrest warrants for them,” NNA added.