Families of Victims Express Distrust in Authority, Demand International Probe

Representatives of the victims killed in Beirut blast on Friday expressed mistrust in a state-backed probe into the deadly colossal explosion, demanding international investigation.

“People have no trust in this political ruling authority which is solely responsible for this massacre. Relatives of the victims demand international probe,” spokesman of the relatives said in a press conference held from the blast site in Beirut port.

“Citizens are striving to show solidarity with each other, amid an absent ruling authority. The only way to conduct an international investigation is through a decision taken by the Security Council, which begins by sending an investigation committee before the end of tampering with the crime scene,” she added.

They submitted a letter on August 12 to the international community to demand an international investigation into the crime, added the spokesperson.