Zarif: Warships on Lebanon Coast Threat to Lebanese People, Resistance
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday warned that the presence of foreign warships on Lebanon’s coast represents “a threat to the Lebanese people and its resistance.”
“The presence of foreign warships on Lebanon’s coast is not normal and it is a threat to the Lebanese people and its resistance,” Zarif, who is on a visit to Lebanon, told al-Mayadeen television in response to a question about the issue.
A French warship and a British warship have recently docked in Lebanon as part of the aid and rescue efforts.
“The deployment of HMS Enterprise complements an immediate package of military and civilian support. As part of the strong relationship between both our armies, the UK has offered enhanced support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, who are central to the Government of Lebanon’s response, including tailored medical help, strategic air transport assistance, and engineering and communications support,” Lt. Gen. Sir John Lorimer, the UK Defense Senior Adviser Middle East and North Africa, said during a visit to Beirut on Monday.
And on Friday, the Lebanese Army said French helicopter carrier PHA Tonnerre had docked at Beirut’s port, carrying a French army engineering unit, engineering vehicles and necessary equipment to remove debris from Beirut port. It was also carrying medical and food aid, construction material and two vehicles donated to the Lebanese Civil Defense, the army said.
Separately, Zarif told al-Mayadeen that Iran does not endorse any specific candidate to lead the new Lebanese government.
“We will cooperate with any nominee that the Lebanese would agree on,” he said.
“We will choose what the Lebanese will choose, Lebanon’s security is our security and we will cooperate with any government selected by the Lebanese people,” Zarif added.
“I reassured Lebanese officials that Iran is ready to help and not to impose anything on Lebanon,” he went on to say.
And calling on the international community to “acknowledge Lebanon’s independence and stay away from its internal affairs,” Zarif said “if the Lebanese people allow those who don’t want Lebanon’s welfare to sow discord, fears will arise about Lebanon’s future.”
stfu! You don't speak for the Lebanese people. Go back to your filthy terrorist Iran.
Zarif: Warships on Lebanon Coast Threat to Lebanese People, Resistance
Who appointed you to speak on behalf of the Lebanese people? The only threat to the Lebanese people is you, your shia ideology and terrorism.
Oh yes, who appointed Zarif, Macron, Shea, Hale, Pompeo... the list goes on and on. Can we stop hypocrisy here now @lubnani.masi7i ? Lebanon is a Prostitute,it has no freedom, none of its sponsors respects it! If you live by the money of others, if you depend on them, STFU you have no say. Those who pay your bill make the rules.
Libanaisresilient, EXACTLY. So rare to read common sense on naharnets comment section
Samir8 I am an expert when it comes to Prostitution. It's my family's proud trade for generation. My little sister wanted to go to university study veterinary medicine. My prostitute mother told her STFU you have no say you have no freedom. You will be a prostitute because I say so. I libanaisresilient call the Lebanon a prostitute because I think it's an honorable trade and the world's oldest profession. Leave me a message if you want to take my mother of sisters for a spin, first time is free.
lol LR. “For a spin”.
If you say so pos, if you say so!
Well said. Lebanese expect foreigners to respect them when they don't respect each other. I don't like Iran's theocratic regime but Lebanon has managed to emulate Iran's economy without even being sanctioned. If ur Lebanese and actually still support any of the political parties, take a look at the mirror and slap yourself for being an idiot.
I vomit when I see this bully. His rockets and Basij criminal Hizbillah militia Iran created is what transformed the most advanced and civilized city in the middle east to a failed miserable and hungry city living on begging and subsidy. He should be immediately put in prison until all Iranian arms of death are taken out of Lebanon and Hiuzb brought to Justice for crime against Lebanon. The Cedar Revolution and the Green revolution in Iran are the same and created by the most educated and productive sectors in both Countries. The Iranian radicals brutally suppressed the green revolution and imprisoned/killed the educated and intellectuals, while Hizb did the same in Lebanon. These are crimes against humanity!
God bless hezbollah and its sponsors in the Islamic Republic of Iran for identifying all threats to the Lebanese people and its resistance.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
This guy isn't a Hezbollah supporter, he's most likely an Israeli troll who attempts to create sectarian tension through his inflammatory comments. Surprised Naharnet haven't blocked him, but I don't think Naharnet give a sh@t anymore.
troll_basher he doesn't have to be an an Israeli troll. He could also be a regularlibanais or a libanaisresilient. I notice you sh@t like I use f@ck. We are br@thers for that. Your mother must be in the trades like mine. We should get together compare notes and rates.
Zarif: Warships on Lebanon Coast Threat to Lebanese People, Resistance
but 200,000 missiles stored in and between houses, schools and hospitals pose no danger/threat ya POS!?
Look at these guys commenting here! your motherland is a Prostitute, you born in Lebanon, you should be used to hear orders and opinions of those whom pay the Bills of your motherland! They come here get what they need, give orders, hit your motherland if it dares to try to do something that they don't approve, and then they leave! They only comeback again to f@ck your motherland and leave some cash sporadically... so what do you want Sons of the bitch? You should be used to it. If you don't like strangers coming to your home to f@ck your motherland, do something about it! Work to sustain your own motherland! Instead of expecting the revenue of its prostitution! Stop expecting the clients of your motherland to come and resolve your problems! BUNCH OF LOSERS
I am saying this because I know all about mothers and Prostitute. My mother is a prostitute my sisters are Prostitutes everyone on my family are Prostitutes. I libanaisresilient is proud of my mother's and her honorable profession. I libanaisresilient call Lebanon motherland as opposed to the correct fatherland because I am libanais. If you guys want to f@ck my mother or my sisters please leave a message here. There's a discount if you are libanais.
The only threat to the Lebanese people is you and your bearded bastards. And don't get me wrong cause that includes the bearded bastards in Saudi too.
This son of a bitch and every other foreign and local bastard that is expressing their opinion is trying to distract us from issue. WAKE UP PEOPLE WAKE UP! STAY FOCUSED! THESE BASTARDS SHALL BE DRAGGED DOWN TO THE STREETS AND HANGED!!
lol @ the resilient shia western 'christian' from dahieh with triple iranian nationality
Mrs. libanaisresilient has earned my utmost respect and deepest admiration for its thorough knowledge of motherhood and its obligations.