Nasrallah: State, People Should Respond if Israel behind Blast, Hizbullah Won't Stay Silent
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday said the Lebanese state and people should have a say in any response should the investigation into the Beirut port blast prove that Israel was behind it.
“Hizbullah does not have an account of events about the Beirut port blast… Hizbullah is awaiting the results of the investigation,” said Nasrallah in a televised speech marking the 2006 war with Israel.
“Until now, nothing proves that there was an airstrike through a warplane or a drone,” Nasrallah added, while noting that an act of sabotage on the ground cannot be ruled out.
“The investigation should be continued and answers should be offered to the Lebanese people,” Nasrallah said.
“If the investigation determines that Israel is involved, the Lebanese state and people should have a say in the issue,” Hizbullah’s leader added.
“If the answer hinges on Hizbullah, it cannot remain silent over a crime of this magnitude and Israel will pay a price of the magnitude,” Nasrallah added.
Reiterating that Hizbullah does not trust any international investigation, Hizbullah’s leader commented on the U.S. announcement that an FBI team will take part in the probe by warning that “an FBI investigation would absolve Israel of any responsibility.
Separately, Nasrallah said Hizbullah’s decision to respond to an Israeli strike that killed one of its fighters in Syria has not changed.
“The issue is a matter of time,” he added.
He also noted that Israel's weeks-long mobilization on Lebanon’s border is part of Hizbullah’s “punishment.”
As for the domestic situation in the wake of the catastrophic port explosion Nasrallah said “Hizbullah is not confused nor in a crisis.”
“Along with our allies we are the strongest in the region,” he said.
“There was a state of anger among our supporters over the past days and we sought to control the situation, because clearly some were trying to incite strife. We tell our supporters to keep this anger, because we might need it one day to put an end to all the attempts to drag Lebanon into civil war,” Nasrallah added.
He lamented that there was “an attempt to topple the state in the very first hours after the blast,” alleging that “political forces and media outlets exploited people's pain to target not only Hizbullah but also President Michel Aoun.”
Nasrallah also charged that Lebanese political forces sought in the past days to “topple the state and put Lebanon on the brink of civil war to serve personal and foreign interests.”
“It was not those who toppled the government. The government was toppled by a host of circumstances and difficulties. In fact, a blast of such magnitude would have made it difficult for any government to continue,” Nasrallah pointed out.
He meanwhile called for the formation of “a strong, capable and politically protected cabinet,” stressing that “talk of a neutral government is a waste of time” and claiming that “there are no independents in Lebanon.”
"We are calling for attempts to form a national unity government, and if that is not possible, then a government that secures the widest representation possible for politicians and experts," Nasrallah said.
As for the verdicts that will be issued by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday over the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri, Nasrallah reiterated that his party is “not concerned with the STL’s rulings.”
“We cling to the innocence of our brothers should unjust verdicts be issued against them,” he said.
Addressing Hizbullah’s supporters, Nasrallah said: “We should be aware that some will try to exploit the rulings and we should show awareness.”
-
14 August 2020, 21:52
Nasrallah: Hizbullah is not confused or in a crisis and along with our allies we are the strongest in the region.
-
14 August 2020, 21:50
Nasrallah: There was a state of anger among our supporters over the past days and we sought to control the situation, because clearly some were trying to incite strife. We tell our supporters to keep this anger, because we might need it one day to put an end to all the attempts to drag Lebanon into civil war.
-
14 August 2020, 21:47
Nasrallah: The coronavirus situation in Lebanon has spiraled out of control.
-
14 August 2020, 21:46
Nasrallah: As Lebanese, we should be aware that some will try to exploit the rulings and we should show awareness.
-
14 August 2020, 21:45
Nasrallah: We cling to the innocence of our brothers should unjust verdicts be issued against them.
-
14 August 2020, 21:44
Nasrallah: We're not concerned with the STL's rulings.
-
14 August 2020, 21:40
Nasrallah: We demand the formation of a strong, capable and politically protected cabinet and talk of a neutral government is a waste of time.
-
14 August 2020, 21:36
Nasrallah: It was not those who toppled the government. The government was toppled by a host of circumstances and difficulties. In fact, a blast of such magnitude would have made it difficult for any government to continue.
-
14 August 2020, 21:35
Nasrallah said Lebanese political forces had sought in the past days to “topple the state and put Lebanon on the brink of civil war to serve personal and foreign interests.”
-
14 August 2020, 21:31
Nasrallah: We witnessed an attempt to topple the state in the very first hours after the blast. Political forces and media outlets exploited people's pain to target not only Hizbullah, but also President Aoun.
-
14 August 2020, 21:22
Nasrallah: Hizbullah cannot remain silent over a crime of such magnitude if Israel is behind it and it will pay the price.
-
14 August 2020, 21:17
Nasrallah: If the investigation determines that Israel is involved, the Lebanese state and people should have a say in the issue.
-
14 August 2020, 21:17
Nasrallah: We do not trust any international investigation.
-
14 August 2020, 21:16
Nasrallah: An FBI investigation would absolve Israel of any responsibility.
-
14 August 2020, 21:16
Nasrallah: We are not the ones conducting the investigations.
-
14 August 2020, 21:15
Nasrallah: The investigation should be continued and answers should be offered to the Lebanese people.
-
14 August 2020, 21:14
Nasrallah: National security inside the country is the state's responsibility.
-
14 August 2020, 21:13
Nasrallah: Until now, nothing proves that there was an airstrike through a warplane or a drone.
-
14 August 2020, 21:13
Nasrallah: Hizbullah is awaiting the results of the investigation.
-
14 August 2020, 21:11
Nasrallah: Hizbullah does not have an account of events about the Beirut port blast.
-
14 August 2020, 21:07
Nasrallah has slammed the UAE move as "treason."
-
14 August 2020, 20:59
Nasrallah: We have not been surprised by the move of some of the UAE's rulers.
-
14 August 2020, 20:59
Nasrallah: The decision to respond to the Israeli strike (in Syria) is still on the table and the issue is a matter of time.
-
14 August 2020, 20:58
Nasrallah: Israel's mobilization on the border is part of our punishment.
-
14 August 2020, 20:57
Nasrallah: From the very first day, our choice was to respond to Israel's airstrike in Syria.
-
14 August 2020, 20:55
Nasrallah: Until further notice, and as long as no alternative has been presented, the resistance will remain our choice.
-
14 August 2020, 20:54
Nasrallah: To us, the resistance is an existential matter.
-
14 August 2020, 20:53
Nasrallah: Claims that Hizbullah is practicing hegemony over the Lebanese political life are lies and they know this.
-
14 August 2020, 20:49
Nasrallah: They want to get rid of this strength.
-
14 August 2020, 20:49
Nasrallah: Their problem with us is the strength of the resistance.
-
14 August 2020, 20:49
Nasrallah: Only the balance of deterrence and the army-people-resistance equation are protecting Lebanon at the moment.
-
14 August 2020, 20:48
Nasrallah: The balance of deterrence is getting stronger day after day.
-
14 August 2020, 20:46
Nasrallah: The balance of deterrence established during the 2006 war protects Lebanon.
-
14 August 2020, 20:44
Nasrallah: The U.S. is now trying to bolster a scared Israel.
-
14 August 2020, 20:44
Nasrallah: Resilience and resistance in Lebanon toppled that scheme.
-
14 August 2020, 20:43
Nasrallah: The capture of the two (Israeli) soldiers expedited the timing (of the U.S. scheme).
-
14 August 2020, 20:42
Nasrallah: That war thwarted the U.S. administration's New Middle East scheme.
-
14 August 2020, 20:41
Nasrallah: The July War had historic results at all levels.
-
14 August 2020, 20:39
Nasrallah: The July (2006) confrontation was a real war... The Zionist enemy imposed it on Lebanon following a U.S. decision.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist its brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
We all concur eagle dawn Stop broadcasting his speeches, it’s as if he is the supreme head of Lebanon!!! His nothing but an oxygen thief!! I
I wonder how come or how it was possible that this organisation could be established in Lebanon, taking into account that Iran is faraway from Lebanon? I presume at the beginning the government with the support of the army could have stopped it? or am I missing something?
God bless sayyed hassan and hezbollah for securing the victory against the zionist enemy in 2006 and making Lebanon a safe, prosperous, and model country in the Middle East.
We won
We won
We won
Shia Shia Shia !!!
الأمين العام لحزب الله حسن نصرالله في ذكرى حرب تموز: نشكر جميع الشهداء ونخص بالذكر الشهيد قاسم سليماني الذي كان يشارك في إدارة الحرب
A "Lebanese" resistance being administered by an Iranian so-called General.... the irony!
Is this all conquering victorious heroic leader still hiding since 2006 in the sewers like a rat and cockroach?
Nasrallah has slammed the UAE move as "treason."
But Aoun says Lebanon is committed to a dissociation policy....
Yes Sayed Hassan, may have succeeded then but this is now. Your "success" got us here, thank you - NOT.
- Land routes closure and monitoring is starting to pay off
- Thanks to your arrogance and munition storage, the port is no more and so are your shipments of weapons via that poor port
- US directly accosted Iranian plane on its way to Beirut announcing that the sky is now under scrutiny again restricting weapons flow
What options are left for you? Only the suicidal one which you know well will bury you and your allies. The world is in no mood Sayed Nasrallah, heed the writing on the wall and leave us Lebanese alone.
10 days after the horrific event in Beirut, this idiot is talking about a 'divine victory'. What a piece of work---trying to pump up 'the resistance' while people have lost loved ones, homes and their livelihood so he can can remind people of a war he stared and cost the Lebanese 1500 lives and billions of dollars.
kizb trying to remain relevant but becoming less so with each out of touch speech.
wow speech number 56,345 and another memorable day and a new victory for Lebanon I am sure lol. His days are numbered. And yeah anytime now Israel will fold over.
It’s way past ur bunker hiding time dude, time to shut the 4uk up....how funny, one poster claims victory in 2006, when Dante and half of lebanon destroyed...I remember the images of zibulkahs standing over ruins and showing victory signs... u stupid or stupid???
4uk all of u political classes from all sects...none of u had Lebanon in mind, all personal and sectarian...if people don’t rise, these mafiosos will keeping milking the sheep’s to death...
4uk all of u political classes from all sects...none of u had Lebanon in mind, all personal and sectarian...if people don’t rise, these mafiosos will keeping milking the sheep’s to death...
Death to Nasralrat death to Hizbalrats.
We demand justice for the Beirut massacre Now!
This is the filth of media that keeps allowing these bastards to speak on behalf of the people. Whether it's this bearded rotten piece of meat or anyone of these bastards, it is only the media to blame, and yourself for reacting to this filth.
oh hail pig of the highest order. somebody's very nervous me thinks....poor, poor nassi there there, take a deep breath. No need to threaten to release the hounds again. Everything will be OK Israel, USA and France will make sure everything is OK.
why is he always hiding when he speaks? do it publicly.... I DARE YOU :) show us ur not scared
Why does this Ayr get so much air time. Stop broadcasting this terrorists propaganda!!!!
Not a word of compassion for the victims. Not a word for Beirut. Not one of their men to give a helping hand. His rat hole was not destroyed, so he just doesn't care...
Scum!
I bet he shit in his pant when he felt the tremble from the port blast, way down underground in Dahiyeh. He must have have thought that "Shit, this is is, IDF are on their way to take me."
Israel did not load the port with 2750 tons of explosives. Who and how it was ignited does not get you and this corrupt government off the hook. Stop trying to distract and stop being condescending. Also, make no mistake, Israel and other power hungry states benefit from your presence because you're preventing a real united front that can confront them diplomatically and militarily if necessary. The real Lebanese, the ones who are cleaning the mess and helping their fellow citizens, will not allow for any aggression towards Lebanon, neither domestic nor foreign. The Lebanese on the streets are the real resistance and have proven how much they care about their country.