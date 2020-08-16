Aoun Hedges over Eventual Peace with Israel, Rules Out Resigning
President Michel Aoun seemed to leave the door open to eventual peace with Israel, in an interview with French news channel BFMTV.
Lebanon has technically been at war with neighboring Israel for decades, with tensions sporadically flaring in the border area in Lebanon's south, stronghold of Iran-backed Hizbullah.
Asked in an interview on BFMTV whether Lebanon would be prepared to make peace with Israel, Aoun responded: "That depends. We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first."
His statement came in the wake of an announcement Thursday that Israel would normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, only the third Arab state to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel since its creation in 1948.
"It's an independent country," Aoun said of the UAE.
Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement has for years been politically allied with Hizbullah.
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday of the Israel-UAE agreement that "it's a betrayal of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people. It's a knife in the back."
A key point of contention between Lebanon and Israel concerns oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, where both countries have sought bids for exploration in their exclusive economic zones.
The maritime border between the countries is disputed.
Aoun's interview was aired in the aftermath of the Beirut blast on August 4 that killed 177 people and wounded at least 6,500 more, with many blaming systemic corruption and negligence of the entrenched political class for the disaster.
Many Lebanese have demanded the ouster of the entire ruling class, dominated by ex-warlords from the country's 1975-1990 civil war, including of Aoun.
Asked by the BFMTV journalist if he had thought of stepping down, Aoun said, "it's impossible, there would be a vacuum."
BFMTV, Naharnet and all the media that is covering Lebanon and still allowing these bastards to speak on behalf of the people keep adding fuel to the fire. This extraterrestrial and his bastards have no authority or responsibility towards the Lebanese and should therefore be silenced!! Shame on the media!!
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.
If Israel with the agreement of the Syrian regime, gives the Sheba'a farms back to Lebanon, an Israeli Peace Treaty would become feasible with Israel.
"gives the Sheba'a farms back to Lebanon"
They were NEVER part of Lebanon, so Israel can not "give them back" to Lebanon. If Syria wishes to discuss the situation with Israel, they know exactly how to phone the Israeli PM's office. Only after that will the Syrians be able to transfer sovereignty to Lebanon.
@phillipo, Palestine was never part of the State of Israel, yet here we are now. When my great grand father married a woman from Ibelin in the 1800s, it was said he married a Palestinian, not an Israeli.
"We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first."
There is a well established proven way to solve international problems, it is called "face to face talks". Remember always and everywhere, the way to peace is talking, no more can you say "we can't talk direct to our enemies".
Let the Lebanese PM declare that his government is willing to sit down with their opposite numbers in Israel to try and bring about a solution to the Eastern Mediterranean points of contention.
What did the Palestinian gained from 20 years of talk? More settlement which will lead to a defacto snnexation. Please, stupid your stupid logic. The Lebanese problems are:
1. Return the palestian back to their homes or the occupied Palestinian areas C.
2. Shebaa is labanese always has been as per maps, as per history and as per the people who lived there.
3. Our rightful sea border.
4. Have your peace with Palestinian first. A two state or z binational state for both.
Only then, we will have peace and beyond. Till then, we will not even consider your existence as a nation.