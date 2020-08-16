Al-Rahi: No Unity Govt. without Real Unity, No Rescue Govt. without Rescuers
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday warned against the formation of a so-called “national unity government” that would not reflect “real unity.”
“Let everyone know that there can be no national unity government without real unity nor a rescue government without rescuer figures,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.
“There can be no consensus government without consensus on reforms. Together with the people we want a government for the state and the people, not a government for parties, sects or foreign countries,” the patriarch added.
He cautioned that the Maronite patriarchate “will reject and confront every settlement plan that comes at Lebanon’s expense.”
“This is what the patriarchate has done every time Lebanon has been in danger,” al-Rahi said.
Warning that Lebanon today is facing “the gravest threats,” the patriarch said Bkirki “will not allow that Lebanon be turned into a settlement paper among nations seeking to repair their ties at the expense of the people’s pain.”
“The people want a government for the rescue of Lebanon, not a government for the rescue of the ruling authorities and the political class. The people want a government that would be harmonious with them, not with the external powers, a government whose components would meet over a reform project,” al-Rahi added.
He also said that reform should not only be limited to administrative reform but should also entail “the reform of the national decision with its political, security and military aspects.”
A significant majority of the Lebanese population have a serious virus:they were brought up ( to not mention brainwashed), that the others from different religion are bad, unreliable and above all are the main enemy. This makes it difficult to expect peace and harmony in such environment. Educational vaccination doesn’t help them anymore, but it might give hope for future generation(s), if the educational system will teach children starting the age of 5 how the civilised world looks like.
There is a serious chance for change, it is an opportunity to not be missed, government positions should not be allocated based on religions, member of parliament should represent a region and not linked to a religion; president ,Prime minister and speaker positions should be allocated based on competence and not religion. When this happens the mindset of the Lebanese will change , instead of thinking "we and they", they will think "we together".
Mekka and Bkirki are direct cause that Lebanese are divided, For unity these religious leaders should not be involved in politics, period.