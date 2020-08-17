Mobile version

Hariri Heads to The Hague to Attend STL Verdicts Session

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 August 2020, 16:54
W460

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday left Beirut for Leidschendam, in the suburbs of The Hague, to attend Tuesday’s session of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which is scheduled to pronounce its judgment in the case of the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri and his companions.

After the session, Hariri will make a statement regarding the judgment, his press office said.

Al-Jadeed TV said Hariri is accompanied by his advisers Bassem al-Sabeh and Hani Hammoud in addition to representatives of the victims.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb s.o.s 17 August 2020, 17:02

What a nobody, he sold our beloved Rafik’s blood to Hizbala for a PM chair a long time ago. And what a lousy PM he was!

Reply Report
Missing logik 17 August 2020, 17:07

God bless his father's soul. Only God can judge him.

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 17 August 2020, 17:59

Arrested Hariri!!! they do the same to the meca refugies that do with amoniun nitrate...delay...delay...delay...Hariri to the prision!!!

Reply Report