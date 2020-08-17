Hariri Heads to The Hague to Attend STL Verdicts Session

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday left Beirut for Leidschendam, in the suburbs of The Hague, to attend Tuesday’s session of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which is scheduled to pronounce its judgment in the case of the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri and his companions.

After the session, Hariri will make a statement regarding the judgment, his press office said.

Al-Jadeed TV said Hariri is accompanied by his advisers Bassem al-Sabeh and Hani Hammoud in addition to representatives of the victims.