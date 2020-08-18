Aoun Rules Out Hizbullah Arms Depot Behind Port Blast

President Aoun ruled out as "impossible" on Tuesday the hypothesis that a Hizbullah arms depot was behind the Beirut port blast, stressing that the party wasn't storing arms there.

“It is impossible,”said Aoun about the hypothesis promoted by some, adding that investigations are going to take all possibilities into account.

His comments came in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

He said Hizbullah was not storing weapons at Beirut’s port, which led to a massive explosion that flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital.

The President stated that investigations will eventually show whether the blast was a result of negligence, an accident or “external interference.” Aoun did not specify where the external interference he spoke of might come from.

The President said that different assumptions causing the blast must be looked into including that of an air strike.

“Many people said they heard or spotted planes in skies of Beirut directly before the blast. Although we can not build on that, but we should listen,” he said.

"Although it appears like an an accident, but I want to avoid accusations of not listening to all voices,” he added.