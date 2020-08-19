Zasypkin Hails ‘Responsible’ Positions after STL Ruling in Hariri Murder

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin hailed ex-PM Saad Hariri and Hizbullah for showing “responsible” positions after the STL verdict in the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Zasypkin said in remarks to the daily that Hariri and Hizbullah showed eagerness to “preserve internal stability and prevent sedition” in Lebanon, he said.

Their positions are “responsible,” he added, indicating that court ruling must not bring on more problems and escalation in Lebanon.

He said that Moscow had supported the formation of the international tribunal years ago, when it was established.

“Since then, we have not interfered in anything related to it,” said the ambassador, noting that Russia’s initial position was based on the need not to politicize the investigation and trial.

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday convicted one member of Hizbullah and acquitted three others of involvement in the 2005 assassination of Hariri.

The trial centered on the alleged roles of four Hizbullah members in the suicide truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and wounded 226 people. Prosecutors based their case largely on data from mobile phones allegedly used by the plotters to plan and execute the bombing.