Mobile version

France Hails STL Ruling in Hariri Murder Case

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 August 2020, 12:43
W460

The French Embassy in Lebanon issued a statement by the French Foreign Ministry, welcoming the final ruling of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the murder case of ex-PM Rafic Hariri, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

"France welcomes the work of the Special Tribunal, which is considered an independent and impartial judicial body, and that issued its verdict in the case of the assassination of Premier Rafik Hariri," the statement said, describing the ruling as “a milestone in the fight against impunity for terrorist acts.”

"France is committed to fighting impunity. Since its inception under Resolution 1757 issued by the United Nations Security Council, France has supported the Special Tribunal for Lebanon at the budget and technical levels, and will continue to do so," the statement added.

"The STL verdict must be implemented in full," the statement went on, stressing that the STL must continue with regard to the assassination of George Hawi and the two assassination attempts of Marwan Hamadeh and Elias Murr.

"France is committed to Lebanon's recovery on the basis of ambitious reforms, including the rule of law, justice and the fight against impunity," it concluded.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 7
Thumb Mystic 20 August 2020, 13:33

Annahar likes to be under French rule.

Reply Report
Missing logik 20 August 2020, 13:36

Annahar loves to add fuel to fire. And regardless of anyone's opinion, only God can judge.

Reply Report
Thumb tricportugal. 20 August 2020, 16:08

Yes only god of creting catholiq Ibérica Península and cretin president of libanon !!!

Reply Report
Missing logik 20 August 2020, 17:01

I am 100% sure that you are on some kind of crack.

Report
Missing levant 20 August 2020, 14:41

God Bless France...beacon of freedom compared with the backward bheem pigs in dahyie and teheran. You pic mystic id rather be rules by France than by your prehistoric cabve men any day. What the hell have they done for anyone in iran, syria iraq or Lebanon other than chaos and trouble?? oh I forgot that's the shiite doctrine to stay in a perpetual state of war. Go hit yourself with chains you neanderthal.

Reply Report
Missing levant 20 August 2020, 14:41

God Bless France...beacon of freedom compared with the backward bheem pigs in dahyie and teheran. You pic mystic id rather be rules by France than by your prehistoric cabve men any day. What the hell have they done for anyone in iran, syria iraq or Lebanon other than chaos and trouble?? oh I forgot that's the shiite doctrine to stay in a perpetual state of war. Go hit yourself with chains you neanderthal.

Reply Report
Thumb LongLiveLebanon 20 August 2020, 15:19

This is not the end of the story. Either Ayash appeals the court's ruling or he must be handed over to the court to serve his sentence when it is announced next month.

Reply Report