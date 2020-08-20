Geagea Says STL Issued 'Quarter Verdict' Due to Difficulties
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Thursday welcomed the verdict issued by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri while describing it as incomplete.
“The LF supported the STL from the very first moment and that’s why we will accept the verdict issued by it as it is, with all due openness and satisfaction,” Geagea said at a press conference that followed a meeting for the LF-led Strong Republic bloc.
“But honestly, it is a quarter verdict, not because the tribunal does not enjoy the needed competency nor because its officials are questioned nor because it is politicized, but rather due to the circumstances in which this tribunal operated,” the LF leader added.
He cited tampering with the 2005 crime scene by Lebanese authorities, Russian pressure at the U.N. Security Council regarding the tribunal’s statute and restrictions on the movement of international investigators in certain Lebanese regions.
“Prior to the issuance of the court’s verdict, some assumed that it was politicized, but after the issuance of its verdict, the rationale contained in it and the method in which the crime was approached, it evidently turned out that the court is not politicized,” Geagea added.
He also noted that the verdict “confirmed the direct responsibility of one of Hizbullah’s cadres, Salim Ayyash, in the execution of the assassination as well as the participation of dozens of the party’s members in the preparation phase.”
STFU you ugly old stinky creature! Who are you Criminal to feel entitled to make analysis about crimes and circumstances? Aren't you a killer also? Didn't you assassinated dozens or even hundreds of men and women? Keep your hypocrisy to yourself and your stupid wife
Oh Sorry I forgot to mention that the ones you killed didn't have the right to Justice because Lebanese taxpayers only accept to pay hundreds of millions if the Guy assassinated was a wealthy figure! Nobody demands justice for the Poors in Lebanon right? I guess we all have a clue why this country is facing consecutive misfortunes! Its people deserve all this and more! Lebanese people are materialistic people, they need to be broken in order to show humbleness! Miserable souls
Also I forgot to mention that Michel Aoun is the stepfather of Gebran Bassil. That makes Gebran Bassil and his wife Chantal Aoun half brother and sister. Only a true libanaisresilient who lives in Liban would have such accurate information.
Don't blame me if your mother keeps begin me to f@ck her ass as I am typing... hitting that bjtch absolutely takes my concentration away ;)
All warlords and politicians are history, and should not have any role to play in the future of Lebanon. KHALAS
The name of this political party says enough" Leader of the Lebanese Forces" ? excuse me ?
are you the general of the Lebanese army?
And are you wondering why this country is in misery?