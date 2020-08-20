1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Southern Town Shooting, 2 Killed in Jabal Mohsen

One person was killed and three others were injured as a dispute erupted into gunfire in the southern town of Loubieh, the National News Agency said.

The deceased person succumbed to his wounds in hospital, as security forces sought to contain the situation in cooperation with the area’s dignitaries, NNA said.

Social media reports said the slain young man, identified as AMAL Movement supporter Hussein Khalil, was killed in a confrontation with Hizbullah supporters over a dispute related to the hoisting of partisan flags.

Separately, two young men were killed as a dispute between several people erupted into gunfire in the al-Mohajireen area in Tripoli’s Jabal Mohsen, NNA said.

Army troops immediately arrived on the scene and managed to arrest the shooter, the agency added.