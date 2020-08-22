Relief Efforts Continue to Flock into Disaster-hit Beirut

Relief efforts arrived to Lebanon on Saturday this time coming from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

An Italian military ship loaded with medical equipment and food products arrived in support of those affected by the Beirut port explosion.

Honorary Consul in Tuscany Charbel Shbair said in remarks to the National News Agency that another military ship loaded with fire trucks, protective equipment for firefighting and medical aid will sail from the port of Civitavecchia and will head to Lebanon in the next two days.

From Saudi Arabia, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in cooperation with the High Relief Commission, handed over a donation to Lebanon after the disaster of the Beirut port explosion.

Medical supplies and equipment were provided to government hospitals and charitable clinics, in the presence of the Secretary General of the High Relief Commission Major General Muhammad Khair, and head of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action in Lebanon Fahd bin Saleh Al-Qannas, and representatives of the Ministry of Health and governmental hospitals in Lebanon.

Two Egyptian planes also landed at Beirut’s international airport carrying close to 26 tons of food aid, medicine and relief supplies provided by the Egyptian Church, Al-Azhar and the Egyptian Shifa Bank to help the Lebanese people.

Egypt has been sending planes every 48 hours to Lebanon with necessary aid to the disaster-stricken city.