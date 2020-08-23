Mobile version

Berri Says Exerted Efforts on Govt. but 'One Hand Can't Clap'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 August 2020, 18:27
W460

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed Sunday that he has suspended his efforts regarding the government formation process.

“I did everything in my capacity as to the issue of forming a government, but it turned out that one hand cannot clap,” Berri said in an interview carried by the National News Agency.

“I’m now waiting for what others will do in this regard,” he added.

According to media reports, Berri and Hizbullah are in favor of ex-PM Saad Hariri’s return as premier while the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Free Patriotic Movement are opposed to such a scenario.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 13
Thumb thepatriot 23 August 2020, 19:55

You miserable pos!
Don't U get it?? Nobody wants U anymore!
OUT!!

Reply Report
Thumb KiLLeR_313_InStiNcT 23 August 2020, 22:29

Take off that mask u dog. Oh wait I forgot it’s part of your dog life

Reply Report
Thumb shn-virgo 24 August 2020, 00:07

Please KiLLeR_313_InStiNcT please please do forget to flush remember I the anointed head of the Resistance live down here and my head gets anointed over and over with every flush.

Report
Thumb Loubnani 23 August 2020, 21:16

Why don't they get it? Are they selectively deaf to the cries of the aching people. We don't want any of you corrupt low lives in power. That really is not hard to comprehend. All of you are no more than the scum of the earth. The lot of you just go and leave us be. Tfeh

Reply Report
Thumb KiLLeR_313_InStiNcT 23 August 2020, 22:28

Kol khara you 3amil

Reply Report
Thumb Loubnani 24 August 2020, 00:26

Don't have time to waste on a dumb idiot like you. Sheep like you will remain sheep. Go baaa somewhere else

Report
Missing kazan 23 August 2020, 21:25

The only thing you had to do is get lost. if you have some dignity , you and all other warlords, incompetent politicians, professional criminals you destroyed a country you brought misery, are you blind ?

Reply Report
Thumb KiLLeR_313_InStiNcT 23 August 2020, 22:31

The only misery is your mum giving birth to a dog like yourself

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 23 August 2020, 21:34

الشعب اللبناني يريد اسقاط النظام

However....

النظام يريد اسقاط الشعب اللبناني

Reply Report
Thumb ansarullah 23 August 2020, 21:38

God bless Speaker berri and all the shia of Lebanon for being the voice of reason and resistance in our country.

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 23 August 2020, 23:02

Your missing à ‘T’ ,bud, on the word ‘reason’.

Reply Report
Missing logik 23 August 2020, 22:21

He means, 'One Hand Can't Masturbate.'

Reply Report
Missing lebcan 23 August 2020, 22:51

Resign !!!!

Reply Report