Berri Says Exerted Efforts on Govt. but 'One Hand Can't Clap'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed Sunday that he has suspended his efforts regarding the government formation process.

“I did everything in my capacity as to the issue of forming a government, but it turned out that one hand cannot clap,” Berri said in an interview carried by the National News Agency.

“I’m now waiting for what others will do in this regard,” he added.

According to media reports, Berri and Hizbullah are in favor of ex-PM Saad Hariri’s return as premier while the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Free Patriotic Movement are opposed to such a scenario.