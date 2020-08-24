Qatar Envoy Expected in Beirut
Qatar is expected to dispatch its foreign minister to Beirut this week as part of diplomatic flurry flocking into Lebanon for assistance after the colossal Beirut blast early in August.
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is expected to arrive in Beirut within two days to meet with senior Lebanese officials, al-Joumhouria daily reported Monday.
The Minister had earlier expressed Qatar’s readiness to provide assistance for Lebanon after the catastrophic explosions.
Qatar was among the first responders with the country flying field hospitals and medical aid to Beirut, to ease pressure on Lebanon's strained medical system after the explosions.
Support from Gulf and world countries poured into Lebanon after the explosions that flattened large parts of the capital, killing more than 180 people and leaving thousands homeless.
