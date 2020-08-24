Suspects Linked to Kaftoun Crime Detained in Refugee Camps

The Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces early on Monday raided the place of residence in el-Amrieh of suspects involved in the Kaftoun crime, and arrested several others in the refugee camps in al-Kwashra, el-Bireh and Kherbet Daoud.

Police raided the place of residence of a Syrian refugee in the neighborhood of el-Amrieh in al-Bireh, where an unidentified object exploded killing the suspect, media reports said.

The suspect had reportedly resisted the police and gunfire was heard. An unidentified object exploded, but no details were provided whether the suspect had detonated himself.

The identity of the suspect was not identified.

The ISF also detained several suspects in the outskirts of the towns of Kwashra, Kherbet Daoud and el-Bireh.

On Sunday, the Joint Palestinian Security Force at the al-Beddawi refugee camp has handed over Palestinian national Ehab Shahine, suspected of being involved in the Kaftoun crime to the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces.

MTV reported Sunday that the suspects had links in the past to the jihadist Islamic State group.

The incident in Kaftoun left three municipal police guards dead -- Alaa Fares, who is the son of the town’s mayor, George Sarkis and Fadi Sarkis.

The three victims were also supporters of the Syrian Social National Party.

According to reports, the assailants opened fire when the municipal guards asked them why they were roaming the area in car carrying no registration plates.

The gunmen fled on foot after the incident as the town’s mayor said “weapons, hand grenades and electric wires” were found in the deserted car. Media reports meanwhile said that only a pistol equipped with a silencer was found in the vehicle.