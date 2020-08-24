457 New Virus Cases and 3 Deaths in Lebanon

Lebanon recorded 457 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday evening.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally to 13,155, among them 3,684 recoveries, while the fatalities raise the death toll to 126.

The Ministry added that 268 people were admitted into hospitals over the past 24 hours, including 76 into intensive care units.

5,735 PCR tests were meanwhile conducted, among them 1,241 at Beirut airport.

While the residency places of 149 infected individuals are still being investigated, 56 cases were recorded in the Baabda district, 46 in Beirut, 39 in Tripoli and 26 in Northern Metn.