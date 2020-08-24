Jumblat Holds Talks with Hariri at Center House

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Monday evening at the Center House with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat.

“The meeting dealt with the latest political developments and the general situation,” Hariri’s press office said in a terse statement.

Jumblat was accompanied by MP Wael Abu Faour and the meeting was held in the presence of Hariri’s adviser ex-minister Ghattas Khoury.

Recent media reports have said that the PSP was opposed to Hariri’s return as premier to lead the new government.

According to the reports, the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement are also opposed to Hariri’s nomination while Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement are pushing for his return.