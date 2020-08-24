Mobile version

Jumblat Holds Talks with Hariri at Center House

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 August 2020, 21:50
W460

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Monday evening at the Center House with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat.

“The meeting dealt with the latest political developments and the general situation,” Hariri’s press office said in a terse statement.

Jumblat was accompanied by MP Wael Abu Faour and the meeting was held in the presence of Hariri’s adviser ex-minister Ghattas Khoury.

Recent media reports have said that the PSP was opposed to Hariri’s return as premier to lead the new government.

According to the reports, the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement are also opposed to Hariri’s nomination while Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement are pushing for his return.

Lebanon
Comments 5
Missing kazan 24 August 2020, 22:20

The big majority of the people don't trust these 2, and all the other who were in politics since 1975 should not be involved or participate in the reform's discussions .

Missing keserwaniaseel 25 August 2020, 01:16

Do you happen to be a shia or a zionist? Same thing to me. I know a few shias from beit kazan

Thumb lebanonforever 25 August 2020, 00:44

one can describe these guys.. #deadwood!

Thumb canadianleb 25 August 2020, 01:27

the two man blue show... they need to be hung side by side...

Missing levant 25 August 2020, 02:22

how many times can you recycle yourself??? Enough!

