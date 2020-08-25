Qatari Minister Affirms No Qatari Deposit for Lebanon, Only Aid and Support
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani reiterated solidarity with the Lebanese people and affirmed continued support after the devastating Beirut blast, but noted that Qatar did not vow to deposit any funds at Lebanese banks.
The devastating port “blast in Beirut and the lives lost was a serious shock,” said al-Thani, affirming Qatar’s "firm position to support efforts aiming to steer Lebanon out of this crisis,” he told reporters from Baabda Palace where he met President Michel Aoun leading a Qatari delegation.
To a reporter’s question whether Qatar intends to deposit funds in Lebanese banks, he clarified saying that “Qatar did not mention anything about a deposit. The issue was mainly about providing support. We seek to have investment projects that support the economy and benefit the two peoples.”
However the Minister stated: “We are about to finish a study for rebuilding damaged schools. We have visions that will be discussed with the government to steer out of the economic crisis. No doubt that work on political stability and reforms away from any external pressure is needed,” he added.
The Minister voiced hopes that Lebanon’s officials embark on solving the government formation problem “internally” and for the government to prioritize the demands of its people.
He later held talks with ex-PM Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat before inspecting the damage at the blast-hit Beirut port.
Independence of Lebanon 1943, independence of Quatar 1971. Painful to see Lebanon begging from Quatar; and please don't tell me Lebanon has no oil, Lebanon has a better climate and HAD higher level of education; I admit, unfortunately Lebanon had an effective political system which kept the population divided.
What is the benefits of education when people are lazy and unproductive.some say, I'd rather stay home rather than working at a supermarket or fax station. Guys, we you immigrate you work in restaurants cleaning disk and throwing garbage. Nevertheless, under paid and abused. This is true in even developed countries like canada. Any, the point is educated people should be creative and entrepreneurs,create solutions and industries from software design,manufacturing of clothes rather than buying from Turkey, etc.. to be successful you need to produce not just depend on tourism.1
Not to mention the corrupted politicians and society as a whole. A Lebanese canadian was lecturing me about corruption in Canada. Guess what, he was working under the table and earning his $2000 CERB (support check) while I have been working 9 to 5 remotely none stop since the start of pandemic. Paying 50% of my income in taxes. That person believe s the money comes from the government. For those corrupt claiming they oppose corruption, please STFUP.
We need decent people who believe in good governance. This mean managing people taxes money wisely and effectively.
