Qatari Minister Affirms No Qatari Deposit for Lebanon, Only Aid and Support

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani reiterated solidarity with the Lebanese people and affirmed continued support after the devastating Beirut blast, but noted that Qatar did not vow to deposit any funds at Lebanese banks.

The devastating port “blast in Beirut and the lives lost was a serious shock,” said al-Thani, affirming Qatar’s "firm position to support efforts aiming to steer Lebanon out of this crisis,” he told reporters from Baabda Palace where he met President Michel Aoun leading a Qatari delegation.

To a reporter’s question whether Qatar intends to deposit funds in Lebanese banks, he clarified saying that “Qatar did not mention anything about a deposit. The issue was mainly about providing support. We seek to have investment projects that support the economy and benefit the two peoples.”

However the Minister stated: “We are about to finish a study for rebuilding damaged schools. We have visions that will be discussed with the government to steer out of the economic crisis. No doubt that work on political stability and reforms away from any external pressure is needed,” he added.

The Minister voiced hopes that Lebanon’s officials embark on solving the government formation problem “internally” and for the government to prioritize the demands of its people.

He later held talks with ex-PM Saad Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat before inspecting the damage at the blast-hit Beirut port.