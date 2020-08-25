Arrest Warrants Issued for 3 Port Employees after Interrogation

Judicial investigator into the Beirut port blast Judge Fadi Sawwan on Tuesday interrogated three port employees and issued arrest warrants for them, which raises the number of those held according to judicial warrants to 12 detainees.

The National News Agency identified the three employees as Mustafa Farshoukh, Michel Nahoul and Wajdi Qarqafi.

Sawwan had on Monday questioned former Customs chief Shafiq Merhi, the contractor Youssef Chebli and port employee Mikhail Murr before issuing arrest warrants for them.

Chebli is the contractor of the welding works that were carried out at the port’s Hangar 12 shortly before the catastrophic explosion which killed around 200 people, wounded around 6,000 and devastated swathes of Beirut.

Around 2,700 tons of the highly volatile ammonium nitrate substance had been left languishing at the hangar unsecured for nearly seven years.