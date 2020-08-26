Israel Fires Flares over Lebanon Border, Reports 'Security Incident'

The Israeli army heavily fired flares over Lebanon’s border on Wednesday night after reporting a “security incident.”

Loud sounds from the flares were echoing across south Lebanon.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said the Israeli forces were also combing the border area with machineguns.

Media reports said the flare-up started after the Israeli army found a gap in the border fence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile arrived at a military base in northern Israel to follow up on the developments. Media reports said Netanyahu had been spending a vacation in the area.