4 More Arrest Warrants Issued in Port Blast Probe

Judicial Investigator Judge Fadi Sawwan on Wednesday interrogated four more people over the catastrophic August 4 blast at Beirut’s port.

The National News Agency identified those questioned as head of operations at the port Samer Raad, head of the security and safety dept. Mohammed Ziad al-Aouf, Customs First Sergeant Elias Chahine and Customs First Sergeant Khaled al-Khatib.

Sawwan issued arrest warrants for the four, which raises the number of those held according to judicial warrants to 16.

Three detainees meanwhile remain in custody pending interrogation and are expected to be questioned on Friday.

Senior officials have been detained in connection with the probe, most notable the incumbent and former heads of the Customs authority and the director of Beirut port.

Judicial sources had said that ministers and former ministers might be also interrogated as part of the investigation.