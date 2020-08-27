Report: Government Reform Paper Underway before Macron Returns

The efforts of senior officials and political parties to name a new prime minister for Lebanon before the French President Emmanuel Macron returns to Lebanon are reportedly underway, al-Akhbar daily reported Thursday.

Unnamed sources told the daily that a new PM could be named in the next four days before Macron arrives in Lebanon.

They noted that work is underway on a reform paper that has become "almost ready", and includes most of the items mentioned in the "French paper" in order to “extract an international commitment” coherent with local commitment to a program of reforms applicable by the government.

Aoun is reportedly working with all parties to meet Macron's visit with a comprehensive plan that has the approval of various political parties, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.