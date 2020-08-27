Report: Government Reform Paper Underway before Macron Returns
The efforts of senior officials and political parties to name a new prime minister for Lebanon before the French President Emmanuel Macron returns to Lebanon are reportedly underway, al-Akhbar daily reported Thursday.
Unnamed sources told the daily that a new PM could be named in the next four days before Macron arrives in Lebanon.
They noted that work is underway on a reform paper that has become "almost ready", and includes most of the items mentioned in the "French paper" in order to “extract an international commitment” coherent with local commitment to a program of reforms applicable by the government.
Aoun is reportedly working with all parties to meet Macron's visit with a comprehensive plan that has the approval of various political parties, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
I don't get this kind of journalism that publishes content from 'unnamed sources'. Are you that desperate to give credit to Aoun and his bastards??
And even if what you claim in this article is legit, the 'reform paper' has no weight. They can wipe their butt with it.