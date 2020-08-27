2 Dead, 3 Hurt in Armed Clash over Ashoura Banners in Khalde
An armed clash erupted Thursday evening in Khalde over Ashoura banners, leaving two people dead and three others wounded.
Media reports said the confrontation was pitting supporters of Hizbullah and members of the area's Arab tribes who support Sunni cleric Sheikh Omar Ghosn.
The National News Agency identified the dead as H. M. Ghosn and Syrian national M. Haddoum and the wounded as E. A. Ghosn, M. Ghosn and J. Ghosn.
MTV said "the firing of RPGs has sparked panic among residents," amid reports of heavy gunfire.
Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan, who has a strong influence in the area, was meanwhile contacting all political parties in a bid to "reach a ceasefire and secure the army's deployment," the party said.
Media reports said the clash was linked to a similar dispute that had erupted around a week ago.
The army later announced that the clash had been contained and that it was staging patrols.
"Four people have been arrested in Khalde, including two Syrians, and the rest of those involved are being pursued," the army added in a statement.
But the National News Agency later reported that gunfire had renewed in the area and that the army was seeking to arrest the shooters.
تطور إشكال فردي في حي الشراونة في بعلبك إلى إطلاق نار كثيف وقذائف صاروخية، ويعمل الجيش على ملاحقة مطلقي النار.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/08/27/baalbak-85/
I am flabbergasted, these people with their popular slogans : our arab brothers, muslims brothers, dead to our enemy , etc.. etc...What enemy? with these brothers you can't have another enemy... you are pathetic you are the joke of the world.
Ashraf Al Nass doing what they do best: sectarianism, terrorism, drugs, and illegal arms.
both sides are largely uneducated and overindocrinated, just what their z3eems want, and this is what will happen between said groups.....
One day it will be proven once and for all, that all these people out here talking about Muslim and Christian, Sunni and Shiite, Maronite and Catholic... they're like what Judas was to Jesus... they're only here to cause confusion.
Exactly dear s.o.s, Judas was actually the only apostle to recognize the messiah in Jesus!
This said, I guess you mean that compared to the thieves and traitors of Lebanon Judas is actually a saint which also applies!
Hezbollistan has now officially been expanded to Khalde. More to come. Congratulations Lebanon!
This had nothing to do with Ashoura banners. A banner depicting Ayyash as a hero was placed a few days ago and caused an uproar among the locals and resulted in a fist fight. Today, 3 cars carrying 15 armed thugs came to the area and shot at the the locals and killed several individuals. Hezbollah is responsible for this massacre and the provocation.
"أسباب الإشكال بدأت قبل 10 أيام، حيث حاول أشخاص رفع صور لسليم عياش، المتهم بجريمة اغتيال الرئيس الشهيد رفيق الحريري"، موضحاً أنه "حينها تطوّر إشكال فردي إلى تضارب لكنّه انتهى في وقتها. واليوم، كان المعنيون لدى الشرطة العسكرية وقد تمّ حل الموضوع".
وأضاف: "اليوم، حضرت سيارات رباعية الدفع إلى خلدة وحاولت أخذ أحد الشبان الذين يشتبه بعلاقته بالإشكال الأول، وهو الشاب المغدور زاهر غصن، وقد تمّ إطلاق النار عليه من قبل أحد العناصر الموجودة في هذه السيارات".
Oyé oyé gentes dames, nobles seigneurs, damoiselles & damoiseaux.
Sortez les atours de festoie & que l’olifant soit sonné car seront donnés moult réjouissances &
festoiements en votre présence, en l’honneur de l’ Achoura.
Les 9 ème et 10 ème jours du mois de Muharram de l’An de grâce 1442 pour vespres
Venez donc faire ripailles, et francherepue à Dahyê, je vous créeant que sera servi breuvage gouleyant. Vous ne serez point déçu, un feu d’artifice accompagnera coups de feu, fouets, couteaux et autres joyeuseries saignantes.
Votre dévoué, vaillant, loyal & généreux ami,
Moi