Consultations for Feuding Lebanon Factions to Pick PM to Begin Monday
President Aoun has scheduled a date of Lebanon’s binding parliamentary consultations to designate a new PM Monday, some three weeks after the government resigned over a deadly Beirut blast, the president's office said Friday.
Reports said the date was set after talks between Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri.
The Presidency published the list of parliament blocs to be met accordingly by the president.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to land in Lebanon the same day to hammer home the message of the need for change which he made on his last trip to the country on August 6, two days after the explosion that killed more than 180 people and disfigured the heart of the capital.
Representatives of the country's parliamentary blocs and independent lawmakers are to head to the presidential palace from Monday morning to announce who they would like to head a new government.
But the country's deeply divided political class has so far failed to reach any consensus on a suitable candidate to be prime minister, a position always held by a Sunni Muslim.
"Consultations to shrug off responsibility after the gravest French warning," read Friday's headline in the An-Nahar daily, referring to the rush to start consultations despite the lack of consensus.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Thursday that Lebanon risked "disappearing" as a country if serious reforms were not undertaken.
After the consultations, President Michel Aoun will task the nominee with forming a new cabinet to represent the country's myriad of political parties and religious sects, an often drawn-out process that can drag on for months.
Among the names circulated in the press is that of independent candidate Nawaf Salam, a former Lebanese ambassador to the United Nations.
But Shiite party Hizbullah, which controls a parliamentary majority with its allies and whose choice will likely be decisive, has rejected a "neutral government", and instead wants one gathering all the country's political forces.
Parliament speaker and head of the Shiite Amal party, Nabih Berri, suggested again nominating former prime minister Saad Hariri, who resigned under street pressure last autumn.
But Hariri said this week he had no intention of returning to the post.
The explosion of a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertiliser in the port of Beirut on August 4 also injured thousands of people and left tens of thousands more homeless, piling on new misery after months of economic crisis and coronavirus pandemic.
I have the utmost respect and deepest admiration for General Aoun who is now president and shia Imam for Scheduling Date of Parliamentary Consultations to Choose PM.
He schedules nothing, he decides nothing, he is a disgrace for the Christian, and for the Lebanese. He is the puppet of hezbollah, the criminals, the drug lords, the Iranian traitors. This country is disgusting. Tfeh!
You senile fool...shame on you; if it were not for international pressure you'd be a useless tool of imbecile and hizbi pigs.
There is nothing more important than our collective freedom, right here right now. We are in a position here where this could be, just could be the turning point, when the Lebanese GOT OFF IT'S FREAKING KNEES!!
The current politicians do not want an independent, non political Government for the sole reason that any such Government will request a forensic audit of the funds that were assigned to each ministry, such as the $40Billion for electricity and easily determine that the ministers looted the funds. This will allow Lebanon to hold the past politicans accountable and have the ICC and the world, freeze the funds and hold them all over for trail. That is the only way Lebanon can maitain soverinty. No other Government can do that without looking like they are enfringing on Lebanese sovernity.
Question: how many Lebanese do believe that there is a Lebanese somewhere who is able to end the present crisis?
I believe first the Lebanese themselves they should learn that their love to their children should be stronger than the hatred of their enemy.
Why the first 3 key positions should be divided based on religion? and if there is no other option for the time being, then choose a neutral religion, for example Druze or Jew?
04
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ"
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.