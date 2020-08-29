Army Says Seven Persons Still Missing after Beirut Blast

Seven individuals are still missing after the colossal Beirut port blast that killed nearly 180 individuals on August 4, injured over 6,000 and left more than 300,000 people homeless, the Lebanese army said on Saturday.

The army announced that search and rescue operations are underway, revealing that the number of missing persons was coordinated with the Internal Security Forces and the Lebanese Red Cross.

Three Lebanese nationals are among the missing, three Syrian people and one Egyptian, said the military.

The blast — caused by the ignition of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate warehoused at the city’s port — destroyed homes and flattened large parts of the capital shattering a facade of normalcy.