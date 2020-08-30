Al-Rahi Urges End to Arms Chaos, Rejects 'Settlements at Lebanon's Expense'
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday reiterated his call for the State to put an end to "the proliferation of weapons."
"All weapons must be brought under the control of the army and the (State's) political decision," said al-Rahi in his Sunday Mass sermon.
"The decision to declare war and peace belongs to Cabinet and its two thirds of votes, according to Article 65 of the Constitution. No one else has the right to control that, for the sake of preserving the lives of citizens, civil peace and domestic security," the patriarch added.
And noting that the State's monopoly of arms is part of the "active neutrality" system he has been calling for, al-Rahi stressed that the patriarchate "will no longer accept settlements and bargains at the expense of the essence of the Lebanese entity."
al-Rahi stressed that the patriarchate "will no longer accept settlements and bargains at the expense of the essence of the Lebanese entity."
Batrak ,Please you and your Muslim,Druze and Rabbi colleagues ,Politics is not your expertise , so please for the sake of peace stay out of it. Moreover if you are really wise and sincere you should know by now that because of the fanatism of the Lebanese ,often encouraged by Religious heads, many civil wars took place in Lebanon.
A sound foundation of a nation cannot be based on inequality between its people. The people who have no objections for equal rights and equal opportunities, are the ones with good qualifications and competence . The ones who object are the ones with no qualifications and no competence but are profiting from the current sectarian (wasta) system.
First class, second class and third class citizen is history! and if you don't realise this Lebanon will become history.
Your voices ring hollow. You can every Sunday scythe same thing, but Hassan and his goons run the show.