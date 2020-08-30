Mustafa Adib Tipped to Become Lebanon's Premier
Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany Mustafa Adib was on Sunday tipped to become the country's new premier after his nomination was endorsed by ex-PMs Saad Hariri, Fouad Saniora, Najib Miqati and Tammam Salam.
The major blocs had said they would endorse the candidate chosen by Hariri and the ex-PMs.
The binding parliamentary consultations are scheduled for Monday and Adib is expected to be formally nominated to lead the new government.
Al-Jadeed TV had reported earlier on Sunday that the parliamentary blocs had received the names of three candidates -- Adib, Middle East Airlines chairman Mohammed al-Hout and State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat.
“President Michel Aoun is opposed to Ghassan Oueidat's nomination while Hariri prefers him over Adib,” al-Jadeed said.
Al-Jadeed had earlier reported that in their phone talks on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed to Aoun “three candidates chosen by the ex-PMs” and that the Lebanese president “chose one of them.”
“Hizbullah and AMAL have not objected against any of the candidates proposed by Hariri,” the TV network added.
Adib, who hails from Tripoli, had served as the director of Miqati’s office during the latter’s term as premier. He also served as his personal adviser.
The father of five is married to a French woman, according to media reports.
Other reports said that he enjoys the support of several Western capitals.
Who the f he thinks he is to oppose a candidate? The whole nation opposes his existence!
Hizib al shaytaan is in favor of anyone but vacuum as vacuum takes its ability to continue taking over the system
Adib means civilised? he is very decent person for a Lebanese politician, poor guy, you're the next victim
Nominated by the Ex-PMs and approved by Aoun and the shia duo! Definitely an independent technocrat:)!
If he is nominated by the thieves, this means none of them will be held accountable for the theft and looting of public funds, basically same S%^t different day!!!!
Bad choice. We need soneone from the private sector. Who can revive the private sector. We dont need another communist looser.
Look at these aholes playing God. What are they doing? Giving their blessings? Lik kiss immayatkon 3ala imm hal dowlat it ZOB.
The Lebanese people are a joke. WAKE UP!
Aouniyi...
Whoever the prime minster be, if there’s not an agreement to at least effectively neutralize Hizbullah’s weapons, there can be no resurrection for our Lebanon.
What we are seeing is a result of a lack of bonfide opposition leadership. Clown, kizb and other failed partys of yesteryear continue to dictate who should rule and steer lebanon forward unabated. There are no opposition leaders who can make demands and therefore the system will continue to fail. Status quo bring on the next act of the same play....