STL to Hold 2nd Status Conference in Hamadeh-Murr-Hawi Case

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon’s Pre Trial Judge, Daniel Fransen, will hold a second Status Conference on 16 September 2020 in the case of the attacks on Lebanese politicians Marwan Hamadeh, Elias Murr and George Hawi, the STL said on Monday.

"The hearing aims at reviewing the status of the Ayyash case and ensuring the expeditious preparation for trial, through an exchange between the Prosecution, Defense and Legal Representatives of the Victims," it said in a statement.

"In a scheduling order issued today, the Pre-Trial Judge states that the hearing will begin at 10 AM (C.E.T.) The Status Conference will be public; however, the Judge might decide to go into closed session during the course of the hearing if confidential matters need to be discussed," the court added.

The first status conference in the Ayyash case took place on 22 July 2020.

Hizbullah member Salim Ayyash has been indicted by the court over alleged involvement in the three attacks -- which resulted in the death of Hawi and the injury of Hamadeh and Murr.

Earlier this month, the STL found Ayyash guilty in the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri as it acquitted three other Hizbullah members.

The four were tried in absentia and Hizbullah has vowed that they will never be arrested while dimissing the court as a hostile plot.