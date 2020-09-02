Aoun Hails 'True Friend' Macron, Urges 'Transparent' Govt.

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday described French President Emmanuel Macron as a "true friend" of the Lebanese people.

"He acted as a true friend of the Lebanese, and the stances he voiced cannot be considered an interference in the internal Lebanese affairs," Aoun told his visitors, according to the National News Agency.

"They reflect a true will to help a country that has old and deep-rooted ties with France," the president explained.

He added that Macron's drive towards Lebanon must be met with "Lebanese resolve to help ourselves."

"A capable and transparent government must be formed as soon as possible to take instant reformist steps that contribute to launching the process of rescuing Lebanon and offering it international support," the president urged.