Lebanon Records 6 Deaths and 598 Covid-19 Cases

Lebanon recorded six deaths and 598 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the Ministry said 588 of the cases were recorded among residents and only 10 among individuals entering from abroad.

344 Covid-19 patients were meanwhile admitted into hospitals over the past 24 hours, among them 97 into intensive care units.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally to 18,375 -- including 5,195 recoveries and 177 deaths.

As for the map of the cases, 86 of them were recorded in Baabda district, 67 in Tripoli, 57 in Northern Metn, 53 in Beirut, 30 in Chouf, 30 in Aley district and 24 in Keserwan.