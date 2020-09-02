Jumblat Lauds 'Unique French Initiative', Urges Gulf to Join It

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Wednesday said the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc has named Mustafa Adib for the PM post because “there is a unique French initiative to rescue what’s left of Greater Lebanon.”

In an interview with LBCI television, Jumblat added that comparing the approach of “democratic France” towards Lebanon to that of Syria’s pre-2005 administration of Lebanon would be a “silly and absurd claim.”

Commenting on remarks about Hizbulla’s arms and missiles by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Jumblat said: “Let Pompeo forget the missiles for now, seeing as this is a matter that would be addressed at the appropriate time, and what’s needed now is for them to help economically.”

Describing the so-called French paper as a “draft policy statement” for the new government, Jumblat decried that “the Taef Accord has ended because some of its advocates have forgotten it -- some of them ex-prime ministers.”

“I do not accept a change of the Taef Accord, but if those concerned want that change then it is their business,” the PSP leader added.

He also said that he advises Gulf countries to “join the French initiative” for Lebanon, while noting that he will not take part in any Baabda meeting aimed at “discussing the Taef Accord.”