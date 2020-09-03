Italian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs to Visit Beirut

Italy’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, arrived in Beirut Thursday bringing more aid for Lebanon after the colossal Beirut port blast, the National News Agency reported.

The Italian official arrives in Lebanon as Lebanon's Ambassador in Rome, Mira Daher, carries on efforts to activate urgent aid for Lebanon through meetings with Italian officials.

Daher had met with aide to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte who plans to visit Beirut on September 8.

She said Italy expressed “serious” intention to provide humanitarian assistance for Lebanon through an air and sea bridge established by Italy following the explosions in Beirut on 4 August.”

Italy had offered humanitarian aid and help in reconstruction to the Lebanese people immediately after the blast.

Italian Navy ship Etna carried humanitarian aid offered by the navy and the Francesca Rava NPH Italia Onlus Foundation.

The Italian commercial ship “Capucine” carried 10 firefighting vehicles, equipment for 50 firefighters and food supplies.